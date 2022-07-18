FIFA 23 has Chelsea's Sam Kerr and PSG's Kylian Mbappé on the cover

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition has Chelsea's Sam Kerr and PSG's Kylian Mbappé on the cover, EA has revealed.

The inclusion of Kerr, who plays for Chelsea and Australia's women's teams and is widely considered one of the best female footballers in the world, marks the first time a female FIFA cover athlete is included on an internationally-released version of EA Sports' long-running football game.

Kerr appearing on the FIFA 23 cover wearing a Chelsea kit suggests the inclusion of Chelsea FC Women and, following that, the Women's Super League - the highest league of women's football in England - in FIFA for the first time.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: in a year short on Sony and Microsoft exclusives, is this the Switch's best yet?

The FIFA series already lets you play as women footballers, but up until now only with women's international teams via kick-off mode, the FIFA Street-style Volta mode, and Pro Clubs.

During a presentation attended by Eurogamer, line producer Matthew Lafreniere said: "This promises to be the most inclusive FIFA ever, with all-new experiences built to appeal to more players and football fans across the globe.

"On FIFA, we're committed to building an equitable experience and aspiring to help grow women's football."

French football star Mbappé makes it three FIFA covers in a row with FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is of course EA's final FIFA-titled football game. From next year's game, EA will use the EA Sports FC title instead, ending a run of almost 30 years of EA-made FIFA games.