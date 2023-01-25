Fallout TV series leak shows Red Rocket gas stations for the first time

Fresh images have emerged of the Fallout TV series set, revealing the iconic Red Rocket gas stations for the first time.

These aren't official images, but have been taken from the set that's still under construction and shared online by Twitter user J Carson (thanks PC Gamer).

The images show the rundown gas station surrounded by rusting vehicles. The signage may be wrapped up but is still clearly recognisable, even without the typical giant red rocket on top.

The Red Rocket gas stations feature across the Fallout games as a nationwide chain providing refuelling services for both fossil fuel vehicles and nuclear engines.

Fans of Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 will be familiar with the designs used in the TV show.

“Drive in, Fly out!”— Company slogan

"Drive in, Fly out!"— Company slogan

Red Rocket Corp,simply known as Red Rocket, was a pre-War company that operated a nationwide chain of filling stations for automobiles, characteristic for their Raygun Gothic architecture. More to come. pic.twitter.com/AVg8gBsWkd — J Carson (@jcarson_nyack) January 23, 2023

I thought for sure the "rocket" might be up today but sadly not. So fun seeing it come alive. Building the set "Red Rocket" for the upcoming Fallout,a post-apocalyptic tv series developed for Amazon.@VisitNyack @BethesdaStudios @GameSpot @eurogamer @Fallout @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/4Wi1ZPFjy8 — J Carson (@jcarson_nyack) January 24, 2023

So far only one official image has been released for the Amazon-produced Fallout TV show, with a look at Vault 33.

Since then leaked images have shown the Super Duper Mart and other props (some of which have since been removed).

Bethesda's Todd Howard has also confirmed the show will not follow a plot from the games but will take place in a different area of the world.

"Let's tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn't break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn't a retelling of the games," said Howard.