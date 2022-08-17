Leaked Fallout set images give us a closer look at TV adaptation

Leaked Fallout set images give us a closer look at TV adaptationYour vault or mine?
A series of new images for the upcoming Fallout TV adaptation from Amazon have made their way online.
These images give us a good look at some of the show's set pieces, and, dare I say it, it's all looking cautiously optimistic.
This first set of images was shared by a former Bethesda employee, who goes by LoneVaultWanderer on Twitter. They show the inside of the series' vault, including a nursery, Vault 32 insignia and a Vault Boy poster warning of the outside world.
You can see them below.
My Fallout fanboy dreams are coming true with these set photos from the Fallout Amazon series 😭 pic.twitter.com/2YVubJ1fpH— LoneVaultWanderer (@LoneVaultWander) August 16, 2022
Another set image was shared by FilmsFallout, showing some branded wheelbarrows.
The level of detail on this Amazon Fallout series 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fou1UL1vhs— ☢️Fallout Films☀️ (@FilmsFallout) August 17, 2022
Meanwhile, while the above are all set pieces and props, another leaked image from Twitter user Robots_Radio has shown the series' take on the vault suits.
4) The vault suits look spot-on plus a little bit extra. Notice the blue lines on the sides of the arm and legs. Also, the yellow appears more yellow and less gold, I prefer this. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/FfzDr20AIg— Tom | Robots Radio Podcast Network (@robots_radio) August 16, 2022
These are not the first set of leaked set photos we have seen. Earlier in the year, we got a closer look at the show's Super Duper Mart.
Meanwhile, over on Instagram, actor Walton Goggins shared a selfie outside his trailer, seemingly confirming what was previously rumoured - he will be playing a Ghoul in the show.
In June, it was revealed that Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives fame had joined the cast in an unspecified role. This announcement followed an earlier one that revealed Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell would also be starring in the Fallout adaptation.
As with MacLachlan, Purnell's role is still unknown, however sources close to the show state she is "upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit... But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous."
It was first announced that Amazon would be adapting Fallout for TV all the way back in 2020.
Westworld series creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan are overseeing the project, while Bethesda's Todd Howard and James Altman will take on executive producer roles.
