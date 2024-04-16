Fallout is free to watch if you're eligible for this Amazon Prime trial

The Fallout series launched last week on Amazon Prime Video and, similar to HBO's The Last of Us series, it is proving to be an incredibly popular show among fans of the games, as well as drawing in lots of new fans.

The video game adaptation is set over 200 years after a nuclear war. It follows the stories of three main protagonists: Lucy MacLean, Maximus, and The Ghoul as they navigate this dystopian landscape. There are lots of Fallout Easter eggs to look out for throughout the series, but you needn't have played the games, or have to know all the lore in order to enjoy the show.

If you're set on watching it but you're not a Prime member, or you haven't subscribed to Prime in the last 12 months, there's a way to watch it for free thanks to this 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Those who have already completed a trial may alternatively be eligible to trialling it again for a week for only 99p.

I've just finished the series myself and it's very easy to get hooked and want to power through them. The series consists of eight episodes, each around an hour long. My only fault with the show is I wish the series could have been longer! But wanting more is clearly sign of a good series. Thankfully, the Fallout series has seemingly been renewed for a second season already.

And if you need more Fallout content straight after finishing the show, or you want to experience some of the games first, then you'll want to check out Amazon Prime Gaming during your free trial too. The service has just added a total of three Fallout games to their librabry in April. This lets Prime members claim Fallout 76, and play Fallout 3 (Game of the Year edition) and Fallout New Vegas on Amazon's cloud gaming platform Luna.

After your 30-day trial is up, it will cost £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. But if you purely want to subscribe to watch the Fallout series, then you can avoid paying anything by cancelling your membership before your free trial ends.

