Fallout show writers ditched ideas already planned for Fallout 5

Some ideas planned for Amazon's Fallout adaptation had to be nixed, because Bethesda has them earmarked for Fallout 5.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Bethesda's Todd Howard - who is serving as an executive producer on the Amazon series - said on occasion he had to tell the show's team: "Don't do this because we are going to do that in Fallout 5."

While it's a shame we don't know exactly what those ideas were, it's proof of how authentic this adaptation is shaping up to be.

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video.

Howard's comment comes after showrunner Jonathan Nolan suggested the upcoming series was almost like Fallout 5. "I don't want to sound presumptuous, but it's just a non-interactive version of it, right," he remarked earlier this month. Nolan, who was also present during Den of Geek's interview, clarified his earlier comments, stating it would be "very presumptuous for someone to assume that we'd reach the calibre of the games", while fellow showrunner Graham Wagner quipped: "I think we made Fallout 6."

Amazon's upcoming adaptation will follow an original Fallout story, with new characters such as Ella Purnell's Lucy introduced. "It wasn't the translation of an existing story," Howard told Den of Geek. "It was, what would the next thing be? It just happens to be a TV show."

He also stated that you won't need to be a fan of the games already to enjoy what Amazon has on offer. "If you're a fan of the series already, you can jump in and experience the next chapter in Fallout. If you're not a fan and a bit intimidated by jumping in a game like that, you can experience everything that's great about this world by clicking your button and enjoying it," he said.

Also, no, this adaptation will not arrive with any references to bugs and glitches in its first season.

Despite them being a common occurrence in many Bethesda games, especially around the release date, the first season of Fallout will not include any playful references towards these unintentional video game issues, showrunners have said.

Earlier this month, we got a new trailer for Amazon's Fallout adaptation, which gave us nods to New Vegas and hints at The Ghoul's backstory.

Fallout will be available on Prime Video from 12th April.