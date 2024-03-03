Fallout TV show "almost like Fallout 5"

Amazon Prime's original Fallout show is "almost like Fallout 5".

That's according to showrunner Jonathan Nolan, who told Total Film that it was the idea of telling an original story set in the Fallout universe that got Bethesda and the team "most excited" about the idea of a TV Show.

"From the first conversation with Todd [Howard], we were most excited about an original story," Nolan said.

Fallout - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

"Fallout, in my career, is closest to the work we did in adapting Batman, where there's so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you're free to invent your own," Nolan added.

"Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other.

"It's almost like we're Fallout 5. I don't want to sound presumptuous, but it's just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

Fallout is set to debut on 12th April 2024, on Amazon Prime.

In case you wondered, no, Amazon Prime's Fallout TV adaptation will not arrive with any references to bugs and glitches in its first season.

Despite them being a common occurrence in many Bethesda games, especially around the release date, the first season of Fallout will not include any playful references towards these unintentional video game issues, showrunners have now confirmed.