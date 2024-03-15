First Fallout clip proves Walton Goggins is too Ghoul for school

As we march our way steadily through the year and closer to Amazon's Fallout release date next month, the show's cast and crew have started their promotional rounds. And, this week, actor Walton Goggins has shared more on his character The Ghoul, along with a clip from the upcoming series.

Speaking with Seth Meyers, Goggins first of all stated his appreciation for his real nose, with his Fallout character quite clearly missing his. He said he had taken inspiration for the character from American country singer and actor Kris Kristofferson, but if he was 250 years old and lived in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

"We wanted him to be attractive, you know. We wanted audiences to lean into his look and not be repulsed by it," Goggins said, adding that it took the team five hours to transform him into Fallout's Ghoul. As for that clip I mentioned, we get to see The Ghoul in all his Fallout glory, as he searches out his bounty (and it's Benjamin Linus from Lost!). You can check it out below.

Elsewhere, showrunner Jonathan Nolan chatted with T3 about his Fallout adaptation, stating the team didn't "set out to please the fans". This, he said, would have been a "fool's errand".

"I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make and trusting that, as fans of the game [ourselves], we would find the pieces that were essential to us... and try to do the best version."

Earlier this month, Bethesda's Todd Howard revealed that some ideas planned for Amazon's Fallout adaptation had to be nixed, because the studio has them earmarked for Fallout 5.

While Howard - who is serving as an executive producer on the Amazon series - did not go into further detail about what these ideas were, it does seem it's shaping up to be quite an authentic adaptation of Bethesda's works (even though it will not arrive with any references to bugs and glitches in its first season).

In addition to the above clip from the show, earlier this month, we also got a new trailer for Amazon's Fallout adaptation, which gave us nods to New Vegas and hints to The Ghoul's backstory. Fallout will be available on Prime Video from 12th April. Will you be bunkering down and watching?