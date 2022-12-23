Fake Pokémon NFT project taken to court by The Pokémon Company

Fake Pokémon NFT project taken to court by The Pokémon CompanyWho's the real Pikachu?
The Pokémon Company has taken a company using its trademarks and assets to advertise an NFT-based Pokémon mobile game to court.
Australian company Pokémon Pty Ltd set up and advertised a website claiming to be launching a crypto game called PokéWorld (thanks, Vooks).
The company even claimed to have worked on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Home and Pokémon Sleep.
The Pokémon Company International has asked the court to seek a resolution to stop Pokémon Pty Ltd from using their trademarks, and to stop the game's launch as well as selling any NFTs using their intellectual property.
It has also emphasised that neither The Pokémon Company nor Nintendo has launched any NFTs.
This does appear to be a slam-dunk case of blatant copyright infringement.
