This week on the Eurogamer Newscast it's all about Zelda, and the many burning questions we still have surrounding the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom.

Despite all the details to be found in Nintendo's final Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer, there's still so much we don't know. How much has changed in Hyrule since Breath of the Wild, and how many new areas are there to explore? Are there proper dungeons in the game this time around? What are the Tears of the Kingdom?

With less than a month until launch, it's time for one final round of theorising - as the internet begins to entertain some wild theories that Ganon is actually good, or maybe just pulling a Thanos. Joining me to discuss it all - and place bets on whether Zelda really is playable - are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Is Zelda playable in Tears of the Kingdom?