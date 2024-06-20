Elden Ring patch notes: Everything in update 1.12

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, FromSoftware has pushed out a new update for Elden Ring.

The update was released on Thursday 20 June 2024, just hours before the DLC for Elden Ring launches. The 1.12 patch brings with it a raft of new features for the base game, including the ability to summon Torrent to fight the Elden Beast.

The new patch also adds extra hairstyles to use in the character creation screen, support for Arabic, and lets players carry Active Summoning Pools over to New Game+. There's also bug fixes, balancing changes and much more.

You can read the full patch notes for Elden Ring 1.12 on the Bandai Namco website. We've also got a summary of the changes below.

The 1.12 patch is being rolled out in the run-up to the Shadow of the Erdtree launch on Friday 21 June 2024. In the lead-up to it, servers for Elden Ring were also scheduled to go down for three hours for maintenance.

Elden Ring 1.12 patch notes

Adds support for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Five new hairstyles can now be used in the character creator.

New 'Map Functions Menu' added to the map menu.

Active Summoning Pools now carried over to NG+.

Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled, or disabled, in the Map Functions Menu.

New Inventory features. Newly obtained items will now be highlighted with an exclamation mark.

New 'Recent Items' tab added which shows recently obtained items.

Players can now change the display settings in the Display tab, found in the system menu.

During the Elden Beast boss battle, players can now summon the spectral steed.

Crafted consumable items used in battle in Colosseums will now be replenished at the end of a session.

Arabic language support added.

New Steam-only settings, including ability to change cursor movement.

PvP balance changes.

General balance changes.

Armament adjustments.

Skill adjustments.

Bug fixes.

If you want to play Elden Ring online, you will need to download and install the 1.12 update. You won't be able to connect without installing the latest patch. If you're looking to play Shadow of the Erdtree, you will need to download this update too.

Shortly after the patch rolled out, the official Elden Ring Twitter account warned an issue had been identified with Steam, which can cause the game to stop accepting inputs. A hotfix for the issue is in the works though.

If you need more help with Elden Ring, we've got a beginner's guide that will help you get your journey in the Lands Between off on the right note. We've also other handy guides you can turn to if you're struggling, including our page on the Haligtree Secret Medallion locations. If you're thinking of picking up the Elden Ring DLC, make sure you check out our Shadow of the Erdtree review as well.