Elden Ring boss can be easily defeated thanks to this amusing cheese

Much like the cute and fluffy (pre-Gremlin) Mogwai of Chris Columbus fame, it turns out Elden Ring bosses have a weakness to water.

PSA: the following article contains spoilers for Elden Ring, so if you are still making your way through the Lands Between and have yet to get to Wailing Dunes, this is your cue to find a different article to while away the time with.

So, to the matter in hand. It turns out you can actually cheese the boss fight with Elden Ring's mighty General Radahn. At least, you can cheese it once you get his health whittled down to 50 percent, which is admittedly still a task in its own right.

A fearsome sight to behold, General Rhadan's second battle phase sees the gargantuan Starscourge launch himself high into the heavens, to then crash back down to the Lands Between like a giant sentient meteor. However, if players are sneaky, they can trick Rhadan into landing in the water, and as this powerful warrior cannot swim, he will soon sink to the bottom of the inky depths.

And that, so to speak, is that for the once imposing boss of the Wailing Dunes. Check out a video of this manoeuvre in action thanks to HomeGrownCrown7 on Reddit (via MP1st).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This cheese for defeating Elden Ring's huge General may be a welcome find for many, as FromSoftware recently fixed a glitch that unintentionally nerfed the infamous boss Starscourge Radahn.

Elsewhere, one data miner has uncovered the name of Rhadan’s comically small horse hidden within the game’s files.

Or, if more boss battles are your thing, check out this mod that pits Rhadan against the equally imposing Malenia, the Goddess of Rot.