If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Cards revealed

Mbappe and Benzema steal the show.

A selection of cards from the EA FC 24 TOTW 9 squad.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Looking for the latest TOTW cards? Don't forget to check-out our guide to this week's TOTW predictions.

The Team of the Week 9 squad for EA FC 24 has been announced, with the latest TOTW cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. The two highest rated cards this week belong to the dynamic French duo of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. PSG superstar Mbappe, who is constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid, has received an overall 92 rated card while ex-Galactico Benzema has been awarded an overall 91 rated card. Both players scored a match winning hat-trick over the weekend. Benzema's old team-mate Rodrygo also bagged a slot in Team of the Week 9, after the Brazilian scored a double in Los Blancos' 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in La Liga.

Two EPL players were also handed spots in Team of the Week 9 after their standout performances on Saturday. Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko received an upgraded card after his acrobatic goal in the Gunners' 3-1 win over Burnley, while Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke also received a TOTW berth. The ex-Liverpool striker scored a match-winning double as The Cherries stunned Newcastle to get only their second Premier League win of the season so far.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco and Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou were awarded featured Team of the Week cards, after both defenders scored and kept a clean sheet for their sides over the weekend. Two women's players also feature in Team of the Week 9, with USWNT star Lynn Williams and Werder Bremen midfielder Sophie Weidauer both getting new TOTW ratings.

All of the cards from the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 9 squad.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 9

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Kylian Mbappé ↑92 (91) LW PSG
Karim Benzema ↑91 (90) ST Al Ittihad
Rodrygo ↑86 (85) ST Real Madrid
Federico Dimarco (★) ↑86 (82) LWB Inter Milan
Odilon Kossounou (★) ↑86 (76) CB Bayer Leverkusen
Lynn Williams ↑86 (83) LM NJ/NY Gotham
Oleksandr Zinchenko ↑84 (80) LB Arsenal
Paulo Gazzaniga ↑84 (78) GK Girona
Fredrik Aursnes ↑84 (79) RB Benfica
Kristian Thorstvedt ↑83 (73) CDM Sassuolo
Quinten Timber ↑83 (74) CM Feyenoord
Dominic Solanke ↑83 (75) ST Bournemouth
Franck Honorat ↑83 (76) RM Borussia Mönchengladbach
Chadrac Akolo ↑83 (69) LW FC St. Gallen
Didier Lamkel Zé ↑83 (72) LM Hatayspor
Philipp Köhn ↑83 (72) GK AS Monaco
Sophie Weidauer ↑83 (70) ST Werder Bremen
Artur Craciun ↑83 (62) CB Puszcza

For all your other EA FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster EA Canada EA Sports Electronic Arts Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Simulation Sports
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments