EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Cards revealed

The Team of the Week 9 squad for EA FC 24 has been announced, with the latest TOTW cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. The two highest rated cards this week belong to the dynamic French duo of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. PSG superstar Mbappe, who is constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid, has received an overall 92 rated card while ex-Galactico Benzema has been awarded an overall 91 rated card. Both players scored a match winning hat-trick over the weekend. Benzema's old team-mate Rodrygo also bagged a slot in Team of the Week 9, after the Brazilian scored a double in Los Blancos' 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in La Liga.

Two EPL players were also handed spots in Team of the Week 9 after their standout performances on Saturday. Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko received an upgraded card after his acrobatic goal in the Gunners' 3-1 win over Burnley, while Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke also received a TOTW berth. The ex-Liverpool striker scored a match-winning double as The Cherries stunned Newcastle to get only their second Premier League win of the season so far.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco and Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou were awarded featured Team of the Week cards, after both defenders scored and kept a clean sheet for their sides over the weekend. Two women's players also feature in Team of the Week 9, with USWNT star Lynn Williams and Werder Bremen midfielder Sophie Weidauer both getting new TOTW ratings.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 9

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Kylian Mbappé ↑92 (91) LW PSG Karim Benzema ↑91 (90) ST Al Ittihad Rodrygo ↑86 (85) ST Real Madrid Federico Dimarco (★) ↑86 (82) LWB Inter Milan Odilon Kossounou (★) ↑86 (76) CB Bayer Leverkusen Lynn Williams ↑86 (83) LM NJ/NY Gotham Oleksandr Zinchenko ↑84 (80) LB Arsenal Paulo Gazzaniga ↑84 (78) GK Girona Fredrik Aursnes ↑84 (79) RB Benfica Kristian Thorstvedt ↑83 (73) CDM Sassuolo Quinten Timber ↑83 (74) CM Feyenoord Dominic Solanke ↑83 (75) ST Bournemouth Franck Honorat ↑83 (76) RM Borussia Mönchengladbach Chadrac Akolo ↑83 (69) LW FC St. Gallen Didier Lamkel Zé ↑83 (72) LM Hatayspor Philipp Köhn ↑83 (72) GK AS Monaco Sophie Weidauer ↑83 (70) ST Werder Bremen Artur Craciun ↑83 (62) CB Puszcza

