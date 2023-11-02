EA FC 24 TOTW 7 Cards revealed

Looking for the latest TOTW cards? Don't forget to check-out our guide to this week's FC 24 TOTW Predictions.

The Team of Week 7 squad has been revealed for EA FC 24, with the new TOTW cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. And this week it's a striker fest, with the highest rated cards belonging to two of the world's best goalscorers - Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Haaland received a spot in Team of the Week 7 after starring in the Manchester derby over the weekend. The Manchester City striker scored two goals and got an assist as the defending Premier League champions beat bitter rivals Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. Kane, meanwhile, received a TOTW card after scoring a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 8-0 hammering of Dammerstadt in the Bundesliga. One of the goals from the former Spurs striker was an absolute wondergoal scored from inside his own half. After these dazzling performances, both strikers have been given an overall 92 rated card in the latest TOTW release.

It wasn't enough to get Kane or Haaland the featured TOTW card though, which this week belongs to two players. Both Eddie Nketiah and Óscar de Marcos have been given featured cards for Team of the Week 7. Arsenal striker Nketiah scored a hat-trick in the Gunners' 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at the Emirates on the weekend. While right-back de Marcos scored in Athletic Club's dramatic 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga. Looking at women's football, two players have been included in the TOTW 7 release - Wendie Renard and Katie McCabe. Skipper Renard scored the match-winning goal as France beat Norway 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Nations League last week. While defender McCabe scored a double for Arsenal, that clinched a 2-1 away win for the Gunners against Bristol City in the WSL.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 7

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Erling Haaland ↑92 (91) ST Manchester City Harry Kane ↑92 (90) ST Bayern Munich Wendie Renard ↑89 (88) CB Lyon Katie McCabe ↑86 (85) LB Arsenal De Marcos (★) ↑85 (80) RB Athletic Club Palhinha ↑85 (83) CDM Fulham Džeko ↑85 (83) ST Fenerbahçe Nketiah (★) ↑84 (75) ST Arsenal Lozano ↑84 (81) LW PSV Isco ↑83 (80) CAM Real Betis Baumann ↑83 (80) GK Hoffenheim Medina ↑83 (80) CB Lens Wijnaldum ↑83 (80) CM Ettifaq FC Buongiorno ↑81 (77) CB Torino Pavoletti ↑80 (70) ST Cagliari Barreal ↑80 (70) LM FC Cincinnati Dreyer ↑80 (74) RW Anderlecht Zanotti ↑80 (65) RB FC St. Gallen

For all your other EA FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.