If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 7 Cards revealed

Striker fest starring Kane and Haaland.

Some of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team cards included in the Team of the Week 7 line-up.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Looking for the latest TOTW cards? Don't forget to check-out our guide to this week's FC 24 TOTW Predictions.

The Team of Week 7 squad has been revealed for EA FC 24, with the new TOTW cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. And this week it's a striker fest, with the highest rated cards belonging to two of the world's best goalscorers - Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Haaland received a spot in Team of the Week 7 after starring in the Manchester derby over the weekend. The Manchester City striker scored two goals and got an assist as the defending Premier League champions beat bitter rivals Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. Kane, meanwhile, received a TOTW card after scoring a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 8-0 hammering of Dammerstadt in the Bundesliga. One of the goals from the former Spurs striker was an absolute wondergoal scored from inside his own half. After these dazzling performances, both strikers have been given an overall 92 rated card in the latest TOTW release.

It wasn't enough to get Kane or Haaland the featured TOTW card though, which this week belongs to two players. Both Eddie Nketiah and Óscar de Marcos have been given featured cards for Team of the Week 7. Arsenal striker Nketiah scored a hat-trick in the Gunners' 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at the Emirates on the weekend. While right-back de Marcos scored in Athletic Club's dramatic 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga. Looking at women's football, two players have been included in the TOTW 7 release - Wendie Renard and Katie McCabe. Skipper Renard scored the match-winning goal as France beat Norway 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Nations League last week. While defender McCabe scored a double for Arsenal, that clinched a 2-1 away win for the Gunners against Bristol City in the WSL.

Every single cards from the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 7 release.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 7

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Erling Haaland ↑92 (91) ST Manchester City
Harry Kane ↑92 (90) ST Bayern Munich
Wendie Renard ↑89 (88) CB Lyon
Katie McCabe ↑86 (85) LB Arsenal
De Marcos (★) ↑85 (80) RB Athletic Club
Palhinha ↑85 (83) CDM Fulham
Džeko ↑85 (83) ST Fenerbahçe
Nketiah (★) ↑84 (75) ST Arsenal
Lozano ↑84 (81) LW PSV
Isco ↑83 (80) CAM Real Betis
Baumann ↑83 (80) GK Hoffenheim
Medina ↑83 (80) CB Lens
Wijnaldum ↑83 (80) CM Ettifaq FC
Buongiorno ↑81 (77) CB Torino
Pavoletti ↑80 (70) ST Cagliari
Barreal ↑80 (70) LM FC Cincinnati
Dreyer ↑80 (74) RW Anderlecht
Zanotti ↑80 (65) RB FC St. Gallen

For all your other EA FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster EA Canada EA Sports Electronic Arts Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Simulation Sports
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments