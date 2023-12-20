EA FC 24 TOTW 14 Cards revealed

The Team of the Week 14 cards for EA FC 24 are out now and available in Ultimate Team packs. The highest rated card for the final TOTW release of 2023 goes to Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen, who has been awarded an overall 89 rated new card. The 24-year-old, who this month was also crowned the African Footballer of the Year, scored in consecutive matches for the reigning Serie A champions - first in their Champions League match against Braga and then again against Cagliari at the weekend.

Elsewhere, the two featured cards for Team of the Week 14 went to Osimhen's former Napoli team-mate Kim Min-jae and Allan Saint-Maximin. Kim, who made the move to Bayern Munich from Naples in the summer, scored and helped the Bavarians keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga over the weekend. While Saint-Maximin helped inspire Al Ahli to a 4-0 win in the Saudi Pro League, a result which moved them into third in the table.

Another player that received a Team of the Week 14 card, after putting in a game-changing performance on the pitch, was West Ham's Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian winger scored twice for the Hammers in a 3-0 win against Wolves at the weekend. The brace came a few days after Kudus also scored in West Ham's 2-0 win against Freiburg in the Europa League.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 14

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Victor Osimhen ↑89 (88) ST Napoli Luka Modrić ↑88 (87) CAM Real Madrid Kim Min-jae (★) ↑87 (84) CB Bayern Munich Allan Saint-Maximin (★) ↑86 (81) LM Al Ahli Raphaël Varane ↑86 (85) CB Manchester United Artem Dovbyk ↑86 (70) ST Girona Pietro Terracciano ↑85 (79) GK Fiorentina Mohammed Kudus ↑84 (79) RM West Ham Takuma Asano ↑83 (74) RW Bochum Emmanuel Sabbi ↑83 (67) LM Le Havre Ismael Saibari ↑83 (70) CM PSV Rafa Mújica ↑83 (70) ST Arouca Kevin Mac Allister ↑83 (74) CB Royale Union Saint-Gilloise André Luís ↑83 (66) ST Jeonbuk Hyundai Finn Azaz ↑83 (69) CM Plymouth Argyle Joel Pereira ↑83 (70) RB Lech Poznań Esperanza Pizarro ↑83 (70) CM Eibar Lena Ostermeier ↑83 (76) LB SGS Essen

