EA FC 24 TOTW 14 Cards revealed

Osimhen gets top honours once again.

Some of the cards featured in the TOTW 14 release for EA FC 24.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

The Team of the Week 14 cards for EA FC 24 are out now and available in Ultimate Team packs. The highest rated card for the final TOTW release of 2023 goes to Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen, who has been awarded an overall 89 rated new card. The 24-year-old, who this month was also crowned the African Footballer of the Year, scored in consecutive matches for the reigning Serie A champions - first in their Champions League match against Braga and then again against Cagliari at the weekend.

Elsewhere, the two featured cards for Team of the Week 14 went to Osimhen's former Napoli team-mate Kim Min-jae and Allan Saint-Maximin. Kim, who made the move to Bayern Munich from Naples in the summer, scored and helped the Bavarians keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga over the weekend. While Saint-Maximin helped inspire Al Ahli to a 4-0 win in the Saudi Pro League, a result which moved them into third in the table.

Another player that received a Team of the Week 14 card, after putting in a game-changing performance on the pitch, was West Ham's Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian winger scored twice for the Hammers in a 3-0 win against Wolves at the weekend. The brace came a few days after Kudus also scored in West Ham's 2-0 win against Freiburg in the Europa League.

Cards featured in the EA FC 24 TOTW 14 release.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 14

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Victor Osimhen ↑89 (88) ST Napoli
Luka Modrić ↑88 (87) CAM Real Madrid
Kim Min-jae (★) ↑87 (84) CB Bayern Munich
Allan Saint-Maximin (★) ↑86 (81) LM Al Ahli
Raphaël Varane ↑86 (85) CB Manchester United
Artem Dovbyk ↑86 (70) ST Girona
Pietro Terracciano ↑85 (79) GK Fiorentina
Mohammed Kudus ↑84 (79) RM West Ham
Takuma Asano ↑83 (74) RW Bochum
Emmanuel Sabbi ↑83 (67) LM Le Havre
Ismael Saibari ↑83 (70) CM PSV
Rafa Mújica ↑83 (70) ST Arouca
Kevin Mac Allister ↑83 (74) CB Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
André Luís ↑83 (66) ST Jeonbuk Hyundai
Finn Azaz ↑83 (69) CM Plymouth Argyle
Joel Pereira ↑83 (70) RB Lech Poznań
Esperanza Pizarro ↑83 (70) CM Eibar
Lena Ostermeier ↑83 (76) LB SGS Essen

