EA FC 24 TOTW 10 Cards revealed

Team of the Week 10 cards for EA FC 24 have been revealed, with the latest TOTW cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. The two highest rated cards this week belong to Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who both received overall 91 rated cards. Bonmatí, who scooped this year's Women's Ballon d'Or and won the World Cup with Spain, put in another dazzling performance as the majestic midfielder scored and set up a goal in Barca's 5-0 hammering of Real Madrid in the Liga F El Classico over the weekend.

Salah, meanwhile, also put in a starring performance but for his country not his club. During the recent international break the marauding forward scored four goals as Egypt thrashed Djibouti 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Salah's appearance in TOTW 10 marks the second time the 31-year-old has received an upgraded Team of the Week card in EA FC 24 so far this season.

While Bonmatí and Salah got the highest rated cards, the two featured TOTW cards belonged to Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Fulham's Antonee Robinson. Both players scored in consecutive matches for their countries in the men's international break.

All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 10

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team Aitana Bonmatí ↑91 (90) CM Barcelona Mohamed Salah ↑91 (89) RW Liverpool Nicolò Barella ↑87 (86) CM Inter Milan Ronald Araujo ↑87 (86) RB Barcelona Kingsley Coman ↑87 (85) CB Bayern Munich Lauren James ↑86 (83) RW Chelsea Antonee Robinson (★) ↑86 (76) LB Fulham Patson Daka (★) ↑86 (75) ST Leicester City Luis Díaz ↑86 (84) LM Liverpool David Alaba ↑86 (85) CB Real Madrid Dominik Szoboszlai ↑85 (82) LM Liverpool Stefan de Vrij ↑85 (82) CB Inter Milan Gerson Rodrigues ↑83 (70) ST Sivasspor Ayase Ueda ↑83 (73) ST Feyenoord Otabek Shukurov ↑83 (71) CDM Karagümrük SK Wilfredo Rivera ↑83 (54) CAM Orlando City Connor Metcalfe ↑83 (67) RM St Pauli Carlos Coronel ↑83 (72) GK Red Bulls

