Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 10 Cards revealed

Bonmatí and Salah bag 90+ cards.

All the Ultimate Team cards that feature in EA FC 24 TOTW 10.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Looking for the latest TOTW cards? Don't forget to check-out our guide to this week's TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 10 cards for EA FC 24 have been revealed, with the latest TOTW cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. The two highest rated cards this week belong to Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who both received overall 91 rated cards. Bonmatí, who scooped this year's Women's Ballon d'Or and won the World Cup with Spain, put in another dazzling performance as the majestic midfielder scored and set up a goal in Barca's 5-0 hammering of Real Madrid in the Liga F El Classico over the weekend.

Salah, meanwhile, also put in a starring performance but for his country not his club. During the recent international break the marauding forward scored four goals as Egypt thrashed Djibouti 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier. Salah's appearance in TOTW 10 marks the second time the 31-year-old has received an upgraded Team of the Week card in EA FC 24 so far this season.

While Bonmatí and Salah got the highest rated cards, the two featured TOTW cards belonged to Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Fulham's Antonee Robinson. Both players scored in consecutive matches for their countries in the men's international break.

Every player included in the EA FC 24 TOTW 10 squad, including Mohamed Salah and Aitana Bonmati.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 10

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Aitana Bonmatí ↑91 (90) CM Barcelona
Mohamed Salah ↑91 (89) RW Liverpool
Nicolò Barella ↑87 (86) CM Inter Milan
Ronald Araujo ↑87 (86) RB Barcelona
Kingsley Coman ↑87 (85) CB Bayern Munich
Lauren James ↑86 (83) RW Chelsea
Antonee Robinson (★) ↑86 (76) LB Fulham
Patson Daka (★) ↑86 (75) ST Leicester City
Luis Díaz ↑86 (84) LM Liverpool
David Alaba ↑86 (85) CB Real Madrid
Dominik Szoboszlai ↑85 (82) LM Liverpool
Stefan de Vrij ↑85 (82) CB Inter Milan
Gerson Rodrigues ↑83 (70) ST Sivasspor
Ayase Ueda ↑83 (73) ST Feyenoord
Otabek Shukurov ↑83 (71) CDM Karagümrük SK
Wilfredo Rivera ↑83 (54) CAM Orlando City
Connor Metcalfe ↑83 (67) RM St Pauli
Carlos Coronel ↑83 (72) GK Red Bulls

For all your other EA FC 24 needs, don't forget to check-out our guides to the best players, fastest players, and best strikers.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

EA Sports FC 24

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Blockbuster EA Canada EA Sports Electronic Arts Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Simulation Sports
See 2 more Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments