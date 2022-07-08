EA continues to battle Skate leaks from playtest

EA is battling further leaks of Skate, as videos of its playtest emerge online.

The playtest was recently announced, allowing players a look at an early build of the game. But already details have been leaking from it, including information on its map, character customisation, and in-game currency.

Now videos from the playtest have popped up on reddit, giving everyone a look at the game.

Still Working On It | skate.

EA has already removed a video from YouTube, but links remain on reddit.

That includes an introductory video on key elements of gameplay, as well as further videos showing off the action.

As EA suggested, it's an early build of the game so a little rough around the edges but still shows its potential.

EA faced a similar issue earlier this year when pre-alpha footage emerged online.

To sign up to the playtest yourself, visit the Skate website.