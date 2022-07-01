EA's skate. opens up insider playtesting programme

EA's skate. is still in "pre-pre-pre alpha" but is opening up an insider programme for playtesters.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next entry in the skateboarding series and now have a chance to provide feedback on an early version of the game.

Registration is now open for insider playtesting on the game's website, along with a new trailer that amusingly shows progress on development.

Watch on YouTube skate. trailer

"We told you we're back, and we're still working on it - but it's time for you to see what we've been up to. It's still early, but we want to get this right and that means we want you to be a part of it," reads the website.

"As a skate. insider, you have the chance to play early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout our development journey. We need to scale access to skate. gradually as development progresses to ensure a smooth experience, and that means we can't guarantee how soon you'll get to play."

Of course, the playtesting sessions will be closed, so no recording of footage will be allowed.

It's unclear when roughly the final game will be released. For now, the team is "still working on it".