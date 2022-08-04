Nintendo won't launch another new Switch model during the current financial year, ending in March 2023.

That's according to a new Nikkei (paywall) report, which follows up on Nintendo's latest financial results issued earlier this week.

During those results, Nintendo said it faced manufacturing issues due to component shortages. Speaking to Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that sorting these was now Nintendo's immediate goal.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC schedule is set to continue rolling out new tracks until late 2023.

Nintendo Switch console sales slowed over the past quarter, though the company has not updated its estimate for the year - which was admittedly rather conservative.

Software sales remained robust, however, with a year-on-year increase in games sold to consumers.

Two new Nintendo Switch models have launched so far, following the console's original March 2017 debut. The Nintendo Switch Lite arrived in September 2019, aimed at a more casual market. The Nintendo Switch OLED then followed in October 2021.

Could 2023 still be the year we see another revision? Nintendo's comments today only cover the company as far as spring next year, after all.

Nintendo currently has its untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set for launch at some point in the first half of 2023.