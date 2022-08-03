Nintendo blames component shortages as Switch sales slow

Nintendo has blamed component shortages for a further slowing of Switch hardware sales, which have impacted the company's overall sales and profit for the past financial quarter.

It's not all bad news, however. Switch game sales remain brisk, with more games sold to consumers year-on-year and a solid start for Nintendo Switch Sports (which has now notched up 4.84m copies).

Nintendo highlighted several other first-party games to have sold well over the past three months: Mario Strikers Battle League shifted 1.91m copies, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold another 1.88m, taking it to a total of 4.53m and making it the best-selling Kirby game ever.

The evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold another 1.48m, up to a stunning 46.82m to date, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on 39.38m.

Combined sales of all Nintendo Switch hardware models now stand at 111.08m units, just 7m short of Game Boy. By comparison, that's also 10m more than Wii, and 97m more than Wii U.

Overall demand for Switch "remains stable in all regions", Nintendo said.

There's no change to Nintendo's admittedly rather conservative estimates for Nintendo Switch sales over the rest of the financial year, which will see the launch of games such as Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Rabbids 2, plus Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Earlier this week, Sony announced its own round of financial results. PlayStation 5 sales were flat, while game sales fell year-on-year.