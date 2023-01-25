Disney Dreamlight Valley getting multiplayer, Encanto, and more in 2023

With Disney Dreamlight Valley's seasonal festivities now well and truly over, developer Gameloft is turning its attention the village life sim's year ahead, promising the likes of multiplayer, Encanto, and more in a new content roadmap.

While multiplayer is perhaps the most notable (and intriguing) addition for Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2023, there's little to report until Gameloft is ready to say more than just that single word. Thankfully, the rest of its roadmap is more illuminating, starting with the fact the early access game's next update is scheduled to arrive in February.

This introduces an "exceptionally unexceptional" new villager - revealed to be Encanto's Mirabel Madrigal in the accompanying picture - plus a "special snowman" linked to new secrets in the Frosted Heights biome. And if that's not pointing to Frozen's Olaf then I'm all out of ideas.

Watch on YouTube Disney Dreamlight Valley's December update introduced Toy Story, Stitch, and more.

February also brings a new premium Star Path, this time featuring unlockable cosmetics inspired by Disney's looming 100th anniversary. That'll wrap up just in time for April's update, teasing new realms, new characters (including The Lion King's Simba), and "more surprises".

From this point on, the roadmap enters full-on tease territory, with "early summer" promising to reveal the "secret to The Forgetting", suggesting this is when the final piece of Disney Dreamlight Valley's overarching plot will arrive - so it'll be interesting to see if this'll also herald the game's march out of early access.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's newly shared content roadmap.

Early summer also brings 'a princess racing into the Valley', likely pointing to Wreck-It Ralph's Vanellope von Schweetz. Beyond that, expect more realms, clothing, motifs, decorations, furniture, and characters as 2023 rumbles on - including, judging by the last bit of roadmap artwork, Beauty and the Beast's Belle, the only character yet to make the jump from Disney Dreamlight Valley's early promotional material to the game.