Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Cinderella's Fairy Godmother tomorrow

Gameloft's wonderfully entertaining village life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley continues its early access journey tomorrow, 7th June, with the launch of its fifth major update, The Remembering, adding Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, a new Star Path reward track, and more.

The big news this time around is that the Forgotten Lands' mysterious pumpkin house, which has sat vacant amid gloomy woods since launch, will finally have an occupant as part of what Gameloft is calling Dreamlight Valley's "biggest story update yet".

To the surprise of no-one with at least a passing interest in Disney, its new occupant will be Cinderella's Fairy Godmother - who comes complete with her own set of Friendship Quests - with her arrival seemingly signalling a conclusion for Dreamlight Valley's first major story arc.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Remembering Update trailer.

Other new update additions - as per Gameloft's patch notes - include umbrellas for rainy days, Steam and Epic achievements, an expanded Touch of Magic feature (meaning players can now customise furniture alongside clothes), the option add borders to roads, new pumpkin-themed items in Scrooge's store, plus the ability to place multiple player houses around the map. And for those that occasionally dabble in the premium store (which will now refresh every Wednesday), Gameloft is introducing tool skins.

And as for quality of life improvements, there's some good 'uns; for starters, all previously purchased display items in Scrooge McDuck's Store will be marked with a red dot (meaning you won't have to constantly trawl through your inventory at long last), then there's the ability to save, display, and instantly change into specific outfit combinations using the new mannequin feature. Oh, and one for the ceaseless builders out here: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S all now feature a toggle in the options menu to expand the number of placeable items to 1,200 unique objects and 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

And, finally for tomorrow's update, there's a new premium Star Path bringing a fresh set of challenges and associated rewards, this time all themed around the movies of Pixar - including Inside Out, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, and Turning Red.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Remembering update will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch when it launches tomorrow, 7th June. The macOS version has been slightly delayed to address a "minor issue".

Gameloft recently confirmed tomorrow's update would be the first of two arriving this summer, after the studio shared a slightly revised version of its early access roadmap. Summer update #2 adds Wreck-It Ralph's Princess Vanellope alongside a mysterious new creativity feature, and will be followed in September with a spooky new Star Path, a new realm, and new characters including Beauty and the Beast's Belle.

And beyond that, toward the end of the year, Disney Dreamlight Valley gets multiplayer, a new royal tool, plus new characters, frontiers, and the start of a "new chapter", suggesting a second story arc is on its way.