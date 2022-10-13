Destiny 2 Funnelweb god roll and drop location

Funnelweb in Destiny 2 is a Legendary Submachine Gun (SMG), and the successor to the infamous Recluse SMG that dominated the early days of the game.

This gun fires 900 rounds per minute (RPM), which is the archetype considered the gold standard for weapons of this type. Funnel Web deals out damage at incredible speed, and is excellent in PVE and PVP (Vanguard / Patrol and competitive) content.

We are going to show you how to get Funnelweb in Destiny 2, and which Funnelweb god roll is best.

How to get Funnelweb in Destiny 2

Funnelweb is manufactured by Veist, one of the in-game foundries of Destiny 2. That means it's part of the general world loot pool, and can drop from any activity.

Completing Strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit and more can all drop weapons from the world loot pool, though it is purely a matter of luck which weapon or armour drops.

Umbral Engrams are another avenue of potential Funnelweb drops, and offer some measure of control over the potential items you can receive.

These can also be rewarded at the end of any activity, and will also randomly drop from fallen foes. When collected, they can be brought to H.E.L.M, and focused on a specific Foundry. This means for a small fee of Legendary Shards, you can force the Engram to Decode as one of the six Veist weapons, giving you 1:5 odds of earning a Funnelweb.

Finally, know the Funnelweb (at the time of writing) cannot be crafted - so you're after a drop with decent rolls. Speaking of which - what should you be looking out for?

Funnelweb god roll recommendation in Destiny 2

Funnelweb, like all Veist weapons, has the origin train 'Veist Stinger'. Any damage done by this gun has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights.

As an SMG, Funnelweb does Damage Per Second (DPS) by doing small increments of damage very quickly, so it tends to activate Veist Stinger frequently.

An ideal combination of perks for Funnelweb, known as a 'god roll', builds upon the rapid damage dealt by the gun, and improves upon the weaknesses of SMGs, specifically range, and frequent reloads

Here is our recommended Funnelweb god roll in Destiny 2:

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Subsistence

Frenzy

The biggest problems with SMGs is range, which decreases the damage dealt as distance from target increases. Corkscrew Rifling increases range, and confers bonuses to stability, and handling. In essence, Funnelweb becomes easier and faster to aim, and lethal from further away.

Funnelweb typically empties its magazine quickly. The bonus ammo and improved reload speed from Tactical Mag help keep the gun firing, and the additional stability works well in conjunction with Corkscrew Rifling to make landing shots easy.

Subsistence is a powerful perk for Funnelweb. Every kill partially reloads the magazine. It's possible to quickly eliminate large groups of enemies without reloading, especially with the Veist Stinger trait activating periodically.

Frenzy adds a bonus to damage, handling, and reload speed anytime you are in combat for 12 seconds or longer. This is easy to activate, and doesn't end until combat does. Funnelweb is a weapon for the thick of the action, and Frenzy takes full advantage of this.

Range is the ideal Masterwork for Funnelweb, and should be a priority to upgrade if it's on your gun. If you can't find that, Stability is a quality runner up option.

