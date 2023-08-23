Destiny 2 Exotic Weapon mission rotation schedule this week

The new Exotic Mission rotation in Destiny 2 gives Guardians a chance to earn some of the best weapon in their fight against the darkness.

Every week in Destiny 2 a different Exotic Weapon mission will be featured. These are challenging levels for fireteams of up to three people. Completing them rewards players with the weapon associated with the mission.

Below we cover how the Exotic weapon rotations works and what the Pinnacle Dungeon is this week in Destiny 2.

On this page:

How does the Exotic weapon rotation work in Destiny 2? Throughout Destiny and Destiny 2 there have been occasional special missions that reward Exotic weapons. Many have been hidden behind puzzles, or required advancing special quests to a certain point in order for them to be available. Some of those missions are being brought back on a weekly rotation, and their weapons will be eligible to be claimed by triumphant guardians. They will also draft as craftable weapons. The first drop of an Exotic weapon from the rotation each week will have Deepsight Resonance active. This allows you to claim progress towards crafting the blueprint. Gather enough of the these and you'll be able to build your own at the Enclave, and select the perfect perks to build yourself an god roll.

What is the featured Exotic Mission this week? Every week the featured Exotic mission will change. It will be a few weeks until the rotation resets back at the beginning, and the full season can be projected. Until then, check here to see what the current and precious Exotic Missions are and were. The Destiny 2 Exotic Weapon rotation schedule is: August 22nd to August 29th - Presage, Legends (Exotic weapon: Dead Man's Tale)

August 29th to September 5th - TBD

September 5th to September 12th - TBD

September 12th to September 19th - TBD

September 19th to September 26th - TBD

September 26th to October 3rd - TBD

October 3rd to October 10th - TBD

October 10th to October 17th - TBD

October 17th to October 24th - TBD

October 24th to October 31st - TBD

October 31st to November 7th - TBD

November 7th to November 14th - TBD

November 14th to November 21st - TBD

