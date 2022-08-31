Destiny 2 Dungeon and Raid rotation schedule this week

Learning the Dungeon and Raid rotation allows you to progress faster into Destiny 2's levelling end-game.

Each week, a new Dungeon and Raid are highlighted to give Pinnacle drops - the most powerful gear in Destiny 2.

It's also a good excuse to return to some previous end-game activities you might have overlooked - and get some unique loot along the way.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S - A True Next-Gen Advantage

How does the Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon rotation schedule work? Destiny 2 contains a number of Dungeons and Raids. These are endgame activities, tuned for teams of three and six skilled Guardians, respectively. The latest of each will drop Pinnacle rewards the first time you complete them each week, resetting at the weekly reset. In the Season of Plunder, the current Dungeon is Duality, and the current Raid is King's Fall. In addition to this, one older Dungeon and Raid will be featured, and will also drop a Pinnacle reward on completion. This is only on the final boss - so feel free to join a friend or team if they have a checkpoint. The Pinnacle will only drop once, but you can also farm the featured Dungeon and Raid for the Legendary equipment specific to those locations. It's a great way to fill out your collection and/or chase a god roll on a specific gun, such as Vault of Glass's Fatebringer.

Destiny 2 Raid Rotation: What is the Pinnacle Raid this week? As well as the latest Raid (Vow of the Disciple), there are five legacy Raids, each one rotating to offer a Pinnacle reward each week once you complete the final encounter. Last Wish. The Destiny 2 Raid schedule is as follows: August 23rd to August 29th - Last Wish, Dreaming City

- Last Wish, Dreaming City August 30th to September 5th - Garden of Salvation, Moon

Raids and Dungeons aren't the only rotating content in Destiny 2. If you want exotic armours not available anywhere else be sure to check out our full guide to the daily lost sector rotation.