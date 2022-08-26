Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil chapter now has a release date

Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil chapter will release on 30th August.

Called Project W, it's the second Resident Evil collaboration between developer Behaviour Interactive and Capcom.

Albert Wesker will be the new Killer, while Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers will be new Survivors.

Behaviour gave details on Project W at its Behaviour Showcase earlier this month, but with only a 'coming soon' release date.

The new characters have already been available in the game's Public Test Build and fans are already enjoying playing as Wesker and admiring his... sizeable cake.

His moveset involves throwing victims across the map, though Behaviour has been busy revising the moves and perks since the announcement.

Meanwhile, Behaviour is also working on a brand new building and raiding game called Meet Your Maker.

And for Resident Evil fans, Village will be playable on PlayStation VR2 at Tokyo Games Show 2022.