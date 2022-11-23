Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Dead by Daylight's next Killer is an evil medieval knight

Blood feudalism.
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on
The Knight close up from Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight's next Killer is an evil knight, as Behaviour Interactive explores medieval horror in the game's latest chapter.

Forged in Fog is available now and includes new Killer The Knight, as well as Survivor Vittorio Toscano, and new map The Shattered Square.

You can check out a trailer of the two characters below.

Watch on YouTube
Dead by Daylight | Forged in Fog | Spotlight Trailer

The Knight wears a bloodstained suit of armour and brandishes a longsword. His unique power, Guardia Compagnia, summons three AI-controlled Guardis to patrol the map, forcing players to deal with multiple threats.

The Knight was under the service of Vittorio Toscano but ultimately betrayed him. Toscano is a realm wanderer and scholar on a quest to uncover arcane secrets.

The medieval vibe continues in The Shattered Square: a village lying in ruin thanks to The Knight and his accomplices. It's full of dilapidated buildings and an ominous scarlet fog.

The new chapter is available now across all platforms: PC (Steam, Epic, Windows), PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

To celebrate, a number of exclusive outfits are available for both characters: that's mystical armour for The Knight, and for Toscano leather trousers and tattoos.

The Knight and Vittorio alternate costumes
Alternate costumes for The Knight and Vittorio Toscano

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

