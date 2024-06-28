Days Gone dev's community manager apologises, says fans "continuously getting fed false hope" of sequel

The community manager for Days Gone developer Bend Studio has apologised to fans. The reason for this apology? Because they are "getting fed false hope and poor information by people looking for likes".

In a post on social media platform X, Kevin McAllister said this kind of behaviour is "not fair" to fans of Days Gone, who are eager to hear more news about more games in the series. This is something that is not on the cards.

While McAllister did not name any names in his post, earlier this week former studio director John Garvin said he had written Days Gone with a cliffhanger "with the full intention of there being a trilogy (NOT just a sequel)". This comment was subsequently picked up by fans and outlets.

"All these type of headlines originate from previous developers, which puts us in a bad position," McAllister continued in reply to another user. "Like I said, people need likes. Time to move on."

Garvin has long shared his disappointment that Days Gone was not better received by Sony and critics. In 2022, Garvin controversially stated the reason the game didn't receive universal acclaim was because of "woke reviewers" and reviewers who "couldn't be bothered to actually play the game". Garvin also criticised the game's programmers, blaming "tech issues" such as "bugs, streaming and frame rate" for Days Gone's middling reception.

That same year, fellow Days Gone director Jeff Ross said "local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment", and called Sony's decision not to greenlight a sequel "weird".

Both Garvin and Ross have since moved on from Bend Studio to persue other projects, though both still regularly post about Days Gone on their socials.

As for what Bend Studio itself is up to, McAllister said the team is currently working on a new IP, and when there is more news to share on this particular release, "it will come from our studio".

Eurogamer's review called Days Gone "a shallow copy of many better open-world action games".