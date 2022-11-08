Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes FPS and cross-save issues, and gives NPCs umbrellas

Citizens of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City will soon carry umbrellas "in various colours and shapes", developer CD Projekt Red has revealed. Well, it is autumn, after all.

The change is one of dozens detailed in Cyberpunk 2077's patch notes for Update 1.61, which is now rolling out to PC, consoles and even Stadia.

This update is mostly centred around fixing bugs in the game - such as issues with Xbox saves not transferring properly to PC and PlayStation, plus an issue on PC where the game's frame rate would drop after exiting a menu.

For graphics aficionados (hello, Digital Foundry!), there's the addition of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 for PC and current-gen consoles. It'll be interesting to see how that impacts frame rates as well.

Other interesting bugs that have been fixed here include the possibility to put a corpse in a container and then return to get infinite money, and the issue "where V's breasts clipped through clothes after changing their size at a Ripperdoc".

Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt is sticking with Cyberpunk 2077 long enough to release an expansion - Phantom Liberty - for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This will be the only major expansion to the game.

After that, team members who worked on Cyberpunk 2077 will continue the franchise with a full-blown sequel. This will be developed in the US, at a new internal studio based in Boston.