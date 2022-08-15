Cyberpunk 2077 mod replicates Johnny Silverhand's TTRPG look

A new mod for Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to change the design of Johnny Silverhand to match his appearance in the original TTRPG.

Project 2020 from modder ErebusEquity, available on Nexus Mods, includes tabletop appearances, original looks, and multiple face swap and hair swap options, as spotted by TheGamer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the Cyberpunk 2020 TTRPG from 1988, but has Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves in a central role to the plot.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer

This new mod removes Reeves' features and changes Silverhand's appearance to replicate a retro glam rock look.

His face can be swapped between Afterlife Legend, Rockerboy, and Riot Starter versions, and his hairstyle and colour can be changed to be more accurate to the tabletop look. You can also put him in army gear from the assault on Arasaka Tower, which seems more appropriate than a leather jacket.

Best of all is the way ErebusEquity has included original sketches alongside his mods to truly replicate that retro feel.

Love those original sketches

For more Cyberpunk, Netflix has an anime on the way - Edgerunners is coming in September.