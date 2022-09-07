CD Projekt says it's already "thinking about" multiple new Witcher games

It's probably not much of a surprise given CD Projekt's previous assertion that its currently in-development new Witcher game would mark the start of a "new saga for the franchise", but the studio has now explicitly confirmed it's already "thinking about" new instalments beyond that.

Asked to elaborate on the company's use of the word "saga" during CD Projekt's latest earnings call, president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński clarified that "like the first saga was three games...we are in pre-production of the first game from the second Witcher saga." As such, the studio is already "thinking about more than one game".

Hardly a shocking revelation, admittedly, but additional clarity is always welcome.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it.

While CD Projekt's next instalment in The Witcher series remains some way off, the studio's enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC is considerably closer - and, reassuringly given its multiple delays, still on track to release this year, according to a press release accompanying today's earnings call.

Announced in September 2020, this enhanced edition will contain The Witcher 3's base game and its various expansions, alongside the likes of ray-tracing support and faster load times - all of which will be available both as a standalone release and as a free upgrade to those that already own the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

CD Projekt initially planned to launch the upgrade last year, but repeated delays eventually saw its arrival pushed back to an unspecified point in Q4 2022. While CD Projekt is yet to announce a release date for the long-awaited project, the company today reiterated its plans to launch the enhanced edition in the "fourth quarter of 2022".