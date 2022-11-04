Capcom's beloved DS adventure Ghost Trick rated for PC in South Korea

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Capcom's stupendous 2011 paranormal puzzle adventure about posessing inanimate objects, might be making a comeback, with the South Korean ratings board having now listed it for release on PC.

Ghost Trick, for those unlucky enough to have never made its aquaintance, was created by Shu Takumi, best known as the designer of Capcom's much-loved Ace Attorney series. It follows the adventures of Sissel, who wakes at the beginning of the game in spirit form, inches from his corpse, with little recollection of his past. It soon transpires, though, that while Sissel has lost his memories, he's gained some new abilities - ghost tricks, you might say! - in their place.

From that point on, progress is generally made by watching scenes play out - Ghost Trick has a wonderfully engaging story - then rewinding back to figure out a way of influencing events to change their outcome, usually by possessing different items around the evironment and then bringing them to life at the right moment.

Watch on YouTube Ghost Trick - Announcement Trailer.

So, yes, it's great - Eurogamer called it the "freshest, most original and genuinely funny games to hit the DS since a certain lawyer raised his first objection" back in the day and Malindy Hetfield was equally smitten more recently - and it now looks to be heading to PC.

As spotted by Gematsu, a listing for Ghost Trick recently surfaced on the website of South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee. It appears alongside the code 'GC-CC-NP', reserved for PC releases, and is attached to publisher Gamepia - which, as Gematsu notes, handles distribution for other Capcom titles in Korea.

Since its release on Nintendo DS in 2011, Ghost Trick has only made the leap to one other platform - iOS in 2012 - so making it accessible to PC players would be very welcome indeed. Hopefully it won't be too long before Capcom makes it official.