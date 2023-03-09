Capcom's Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective remaster launches this June

Capcom's remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - the stunning 2011 paranormal puzzle adventure about possessing inanimate objects - finally has a release date and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Steam on 30th June.

Ghost Trick, for those unfamiliar, was created by Ace Attorney designer Shu Takumi, and follows the adventures of the strikingly besuited Sissel, who is surprised to wake up as a spirit - and minus his memories - at the start of the game.

Thankfully, though, while his memories might be missing, his newfound spirit form grants him new abilities, enabling him to possess inanimate objects around the various environments in order to influence events and progress to the next portion of the wonderfully engaging story.

Watch on YouTube Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective pre-order trailer.

Capcom's Ghost Trick remaster promises updated high resolution graphics, increased frame rates, and an optimised user interface. There's also (for some reason) a new sliding-block-style Challenge mode that unlocks new artwork, plus newly arrange versions of the game's 27 tracks. Capcom says players can choose between these update versions and the originals depending on their tastes.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Steam when it launches on 30th June.