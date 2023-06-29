Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we look back at a week of headlines from Microsoft's time in court arguing its case to buy Activision Blizzard with the FTC.

In the video game industry, courtroom drama does not get much bigger than this. Microsoft's Phil Spencer and Satya Nadella, Sony's Jim Ryan and Activision boss Bobby Kotick have all given evidence as the US weighs up whether to allow Xbox's enormous Call of Duty buyout to procede.

The week has brought us some eye-opening opinions from these top industry execs, as well as a treasure trove of emails to pore through - and some badly-redacted documentation. Today, we recap the biggest stories of the week, including who else was on Microsoft's studio shopping list, and why Bethesda is upset at Call of Duty not being platform exclusive. Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

