Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get access to ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code: "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft

Courting controversy.

Xbox controller.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we look back at a week of headlines from Microsoft's time in court arguing its case to buy Activision Blizzard with the FTC.

In the video game industry, courtroom drama does not get much bigger than this. Microsoft's Phil Spencer and Satya Nadella, Sony's Jim Ryan and Activision boss Bobby Kotick have all given evidence as the US weighs up whether to allow Xbox's enormous Call of Duty buyout to procede.

The week has brought us some eye-opening opinions from these top industry execs, as well as a treasure trove of emails to pore through - and some badly-redacted documentation. Today, we recap the biggest stories of the week, including who else was on Microsoft's studio shopping list, and why Bethesda is upset at Call of Duty not being platform exclusive. Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch