Ubisoft acknowledges buyout reports, stating it "regularly reviews options"

Assassin's Creed and Star Wars Outlaws studio Ubisoft has acknowledged last week's buyout reports, stating it "regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders".

On Friday, it was claimed Ubisoft and Chinese tech company Tencent were considering a buyout, to help stabilise and "bolster" the French firm, following a decline in its market value.

One of the possibilities reportedly being discussed to do this would involve teaming up to take Ubisoft private. These talks were said to be in the early stages, and nothing was certain.

Today, Ubisoft shared a statement regarding this report with Eurogamer.

"Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company," the company wrote. "It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate.

"The company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centred on two core verticals - open world adventures and GaaS [Games as a Service]-native experiences."

Image credit: companiesmarketcap.com

In September, Ubisoft saw its share price drop after the company announced its upcoming release Assassin's Creed Shadows will now debut on 14th February 2025, instead of its previously planned November arrival.

Ubisoft ultimately agreed to delay Shadows after seeing "softer than expected" sales for Star Wars Outlaws, which has now reportedly just passed the 1m sales mark after launching on 30th August.

Prior to this, a Ubisoft investor wrote an open letter to the company to express their "deep dissatisfaction" with its performance and strategic direction. In this letter from Juraj Krupa of Slovakian hedge fund AJ Investments and Partners, the investor urged the board to take Ubisoft private, calling it "a great company", but one that is "deeply undervalued" due to mismanagement from the Guillemot family and Tencent.