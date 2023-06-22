If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: Nintendo makes clear there's life in Switch yet

While Microsoft finds an opportune moment to raise prices.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss yesterday's Mario-packed Nintendo Direct and Microsoft's suprise price rises.

For Nintendo, yesterday's online extravaganza acted like a shot of adrenaline to the Switch's aging heart. There had been questions around how much Nintendo might still have for Switch, post Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Now we have answers - and a release schedule busier than either Microsoft or Sony's for the remainder of 2023. Switch 2 certainly now feels even longer away.

Microsoft, meanwhile, took advantage of the Elephant Mario in the room to announce it's long-suspected price rises for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X. It was an oppurtune moment for Microsoft to deliver the bad news, with the value of Game Pass demonstrated last week at its well-receieved Xbox Game Showcase. Still, was it really necessary? Or could it just get away with it because PlayStation blinked first? Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale and Liv Ngan.

Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.
