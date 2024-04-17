Star Wars Outlaws lets you play blackjack-like Sabacc

Get your dealing hands ready, as Star Wars Outlaws will let us all participate in a round of Sabacc or two.

First spotted by ComicBook, the game's description on the ESRB ratings board reveals that "players can wager in-game currency on Sabacc", which is described as "a blackjack-like card game with detailed rules".

This is more than likely the gambling referred to in South Korea's own ratings board listing, which resulted in Star Wars Outlaws getting slapped with an adults-only badge. I know, I know. Just call me Clouseau.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Star Wars Outlaws' story trailer show more of Kay Vess' adventures, and the villainous Sliro.Watch on YouTube

While Sabacc is a well-known game within the Star Wars universe, and appears in books and other media dating back several decades, its video game appearances thus far have been fairly slim. In fact, other than being able to play a few hands in The Sims 4's Journey to Batuu expansion and a casual mention in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, I can't think of any other time it has appeared in a video game, let alone been playable.

Its inclusion in Star Wars Outlaws perhaps isn't a huge surprise, though. In the game's reveal trailer last year, we saw scoundrel Kay Vess playing (and cheating at) Sabacc with a Quarren and an Aqualish, before they were rudely interrupted by a bounty hunter.

This card game is also a favourite of fellow-scoundrel Han Solo, so it feels fitting that Kay - and by extension the player - will also know their way around a deck. Well, eventually at least.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is being developed by The Division studio Massive Entertainment, and is set to arrive on 30th August 2024. Ubisoft recently faced a bit of backlash on the upcoming game, when it appeared it would be keeping the notorious slug-like baddy Jabba the Hutt and his cronies locked behind more expensive editions.

In a statement subsequently provided to Eurogamer, Ubisoft confirmed that "Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition".