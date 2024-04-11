Star Wars Outlaws pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each edition

Star Wars Outlaws is the upcoming Star Wars game from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft, set to release on 30th August for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Set in The Outer Rim of the Star Wars universe, Star Wars Outlaws follows outlaw Kay Vess and her Droid companion Nix as they work for and against the biggest crime organisations in the galaxy. Star Wars Outlaws is the first-ever open world Star Wars game, where you can explore different planets in the Outer Rim and roam through bustling cities or ride across open landscapes on a speeder.

Down below you can find out where to pre-order the game for its cheapest price, and see the different editions and what bonus content each one has to offer.

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition

Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of Star Wars Outlaws will give you the Kessel Runner bonus pack, which contains cosmetics for your ship and speeder.

UK

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition - £59.99 at Ubisoft Store

US

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition - $69.99 at Ubisoft Store

Star Wars Outlaws Special/Limited Edition

Image credit: Ubisoft

Select retailers in the UK and US are stocking the Special or Limited Edition of Star Wars Outlaws. Pre-ordering this edition will give you the Kessel Runner bonus, and you will also get another cosmetic bonus depending on the edition: The Special Edition gives the Sabacc Shark Character Pack, and the Limited Edition gives the Rogue Infiltrator Character Pack.

UK

US

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition - $69.99 at GameStop

Star Wars Outlaws Special Edition - $69.99 at GameStop

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

Image credit: Ubisoft

Pre-ordering the Gold Edition of Star Wars Outlaws gives you the base game, the Kessel Runner pre-order bonus, the season pass for the game, and you'll get access to the game three days early.

UK

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $109.99 at Ubisoft Store

US

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $109.99 at Ubisoft Store

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition

Image credit: Ubisoft

There is also a digital-only Ultimate Edition for Star Wars Outlaws. If you pre-order this edition of the game, you'll get every bit of pre-order and bonus content available in each edition of the game, and you'll also get the digital art book. As this is Digital-only, the links below will redirect to your region's version of the PlayStation, Microsoft, or Ubisoft store.

That's all for now! We'll update this page once we get any news about Star Wars Outlaws' release date, editions, pre-order bonuses, and when more retailers start to take pre-orders for the game. In the meantime, follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll post any pre-order info for Star Wars Outlaws as well as other upcoming games.