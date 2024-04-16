Star Wars Outlaws' pricey extra Jabba the Hutt mission is "optional" and "additional", Ubisoft says

Ubisoft has responded to the outcry over Star Wars Outlaws' Jabba the Hutt mission, which will be available at the game's launch only to owners of the game's pricey Gold or Ultimate Editions.

These editions, priced at £95 and £115 respectively, include the Star Wars Outlaws season pass, which the "Jabba's Gambit" mission is described to be a component of.

Yesterday, Eurogamer reported on how there was confusion over whether the mission would be the only method of encountering greedy space slug Jabba the Hutt - who has popped up repeatedly in marketing for the game. It was also unclear whether the mission would be made available for all Star Wars Outlaws owners down the line. Now, Ubisoft has responded.

"To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition," a Ubisoft spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer.

"The 'Jabba's Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass."

So, there's no confirmation yet of whether owners of the game's vanilla Standard Edition (£60) will be able to play the mission in the future - though it does at least sound something probably ignorable for fans simply wanting to play the main experience.

Star Wars Outlaws is being developed by The Division studio Massive Entertainment, and is set to arrive on 30th August 2024. Stump up some more credits for the game's Gold or Ultimate Editions, or subscribe to Ubisoft+, and you'll also get three days' early access.