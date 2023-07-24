Star Wars Outlaws players will return to Tatooine and its iconic Mos Eisley cantina

Star Wars Outlaws, which is canonically set between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, will see players returning to familiar locales, as well as all new settings.

As part of a behind the scenes video, the development team at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft shared more insight into the planets that we will be able to explore on the game's release. This includes everybody's favourite desert with two suns, Tatooine.

Star Wars Outlaws: Behind The Scenes - Crafting a Galaxy of Opportunity.

The development team showed work in progress images of this sandy destination, including a close up of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, before cutting to the oversized and slug-like crime lord Jabba the Hutt looming over him. Additionally, work in progress stills showed Outlaws' protagonist Kay Vess approaching Jabba's Palace.

During a panel at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, the developer also stated that during Kass' escapades, she will be able to visit Mos Eisley, and its cantina. I just hope they play the same theme music.

Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars Outlaws. | Image credit: Ubisoft

As for new locations, the Outlaws team unveiled Toshara in its video. Toshara is a new moon created for the game and inspired by the African Savannah. The developer stated the "scoundrel fantasy" is at Toshara's "beating heart", promising a location that will "stand out in the Star Wars galaxy".

To do this, the team added a "vibrant" city known as Murugana for players to explore, which has been built into a large, windswept rock. In addition, the planet has its own flora and fauna.

"We have created everything with an authentic approach, so players will experience all these places like someone who actually is there," the developer said.

Wind is "ever present" on Toshara. | Image credit: Ubisoft

Outlaws' "high stakes scoundrel" plotline, and the promise of an open world to explore, allowed the team to "create a game within Star Wars that had never been done before". This includes the aforementioned city exploration element, as well as the use of Kay's speeder to race across "stunning wilderness", and your ship the Trailblazer.

"We've only scratched the surface of what Star Wars Outlaws has to offer," the developer proclaimed. "There is so much more that you will get to embody and use and play when you become Kay Vess."

Kay in Star Wars Outlaws. | Image credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and is set for release next year. Its planets will all be hand-crafted rather than procedurally generated, and equivalent in size to two "zones" in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.