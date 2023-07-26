Despite its open world, Star Wars Outlaws won't be a "300 hour epic unfinishable RPG". Phew.

As previously reported, the game won't have procedurally generated planets and they'll each be equivalent in size to two "zones" in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

But now, in an interview with IGN, creative director Julian Gerighty has provided further insight into the size and scale of the game.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer

When asked what "too big" means to him, Gerighty responded: "Too big is a game that people don't manage to play, enjoy, and finish. And our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can rhythm the way that they want.

"So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300-hour epic unfinishable RPG. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable."

Of course, "very manageable" is subjective, but it seems developer Massive Entertainment has learned from previous bloated Ubisoft games.

As for the open world design, Gerighty said: "The open world experience means that you need a core amount of playable surface with grass and distractions and characters and cantinas. And so there won't necessarily be one-off exotic missions outside of the core areas that we're creating."

The interview also touched on the scoundrel aspects of Kay's character - will she ever get a lightsaber?

"She really doesn't need it," said Gerighty. "I don't know if she would even want it."

A behind the scenes video earlier this week also revealed players will return to Tatooine and visit Mos Eisley and its cantina.