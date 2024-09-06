Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws is an Intel Chain you can pick up in Mirogana on Toshara. Someone is dealing out fake Credits in Mirogana and the Pykes want Kay to find out exactly who is creating them.

Before you start this Intel Chain in Star Wars Outlaws we highly recommend geting you Reputation to the 'Good' level for both the Pyke Syndicate and Crimson Dawn. Not only do you need the Pykes to like you to start the Intel Chain, but having Crimson Dawn on side will make later steps much easier.

Here's our Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits walkthrough.

Star Wars Outlaws Counterfeit Credits walkthrough

To start Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws you need to speak to the Pyke sitting behind a table with Credits laying on it in the Pyke Territory in Mirogana.

This is why you need to have a 'Good' or higher Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate to freely walk into their territory in Mirogana. If you have a 'Poor' or lower Reputation with them it's almost impossible to speak to the correct Pyke to get the Intel.

You can find them in the small canteen area of the territory, near the contract broker.

Once you've spoken to them you'll start the 'Counterfeit Credits' Intel Chain and your next task is to find any fake Credits in circulation at Mirogana Market.

Market Trader location in Star Wars Outlaws

To find the Market Trader for Counterfeit Credits in Star Wars Outlaws you need to visit Hen Puon in Mirogana Market.

This is directly north of the Pyke Territory and you'll find the vendor in a shop that's lit almost completely green.

Speak to them and sell Hen any valuable in your inventory, this will then reveal that they've unknowingly been trading false Credits. This then unlocks the 'Soup Kitchen' part of the Intel Chain.

Soup Kitchen location in Star Wars Outlaws

The Soup Kitchen you need to visit is in the Crimson Dawn Territory in northern Mirogana on Toshara. We've got an entirely separate guide showing you how to get into the Soup Kitchen to help you sneak through without getting caught.

Once you've found a way in you can loot anything in here you want to, but to get the evidence you need head to the box filled with 'Credits'.

You'll then be presented with a choice, to tell the Pykes or to warn Crimson Dawn. Warning Crimson Dawn will improve your Reputation with them and telling the Pykes will increase your Reputation with them.

We chose to tell the Pykes about the Counterfeit Credits, which meant we had to then return to the Pyke we spoke to originally in their territory. This then completed the 'Counterfeit Credits' Intel Chain.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws content, check out our page showing you all Jet Kordo Vault locations or our page showing you how to find the Smuggler's Hideout on Toshara.