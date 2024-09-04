The Hydrorepulsor Speeder upgrade in Star Wars Outlaws is a crucial part to get and attach to your Speeder if you want to safely explore the lush green planet of Akiva.

This Star Wars Outlaws upgrade allows your Speeder to safely travel over deep bodies of water such as lakes and deep sections of rivers, which is exactly what you need to get around Akiva. To get this upgrade, you do need to put some work in, but we're here to walk you through it.

Here's our Star Wars Outlaws The Scavenger quest walkthrough that shows you how to get the Hydrorepulsor Speeder upgrade.

Star Wars Outlaws The Scavenger quest walkthrough

To get the Hydrorepulsor Speeder upgrade in Star Wars Outlaws you need to complete The Scavenger quest. However, there are a few steps you need to complete to start and then finish this specific quest:

Complete the Droidsmith main story quest

Before you can even think about getting this Speeder upgrade you need to complete the Droidsmith main story quest. This is the first main story quest you need to do when you land on Akiva, so there aren't any extra steps you need to take to start it.

Also, we've got a guide that shows you how to disable the gun turret in the Imperial Base should you find that section tricky.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you've made your way through this main quest and completed it, you'll meet an old friend called Gedeek. As you wrap the quest up, they'll mention that your Speeder needs an upgrade to get across water (sound familiar?) and they'll tell you a good mechanic lives in Sashin.

This unlocks The Scavenger Intel Chain.

Solve The Scavenger Intel Chain

Your next task is to go to Sashin which is a small village in the north-east corner of Karaba Foothills on Akiva.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get here you need to locate Temmin's family, they're almost in the center of the village leaning against a few crates.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Speak to Temmin's aunts here to learn that he could be at a scrapping stash near Lake Amari.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This is on the western edge of the map, on the west side of Mount Selasa which borders Imperial Territory - don't worry though, the next part won't happen anywhere near Imps.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to the location, you'll find a building and that enemies have surrounded it with Temmin being trapped inside. Take out all of the enemies to proceed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When everyone is gone, head to the door and interact with it to finally meet Temmin. This completes the Intel Chain and unlocks The Scavenger quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Complete The Scavenger Quest

Right, this is the last thing to do to get your Speeder upgrade. You need to get Durasteel Struts to make the Hydrorepulsor upgrade permanent. To do this, follow the river beside Temmin all the way to the Lake that's marked on your map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you're at the Lake, also called the Great Basin, you need to hear south west to the marker. Once you're in the area, look for the island with smoke pluming from it - this is where Surat's Shuttle has landed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To get onto the small island, head to the north-west corner of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Here, use your Speeder to navigate the series of jumps across here to the larger section of the island.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once you're here, get off the Speeder and head down into the lower area on the right where enemies are patrolling. There were only three here, so it's easy to take them down with your Blaster. Once you've dealt with them, follow the pipes on the ground and they'll lead you to a gap between the rocks - Kay will fit through here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Surat's shuttle will be revealed once you exit the gap, but it will start to take off. Call your Speeder (somehow it gets there) and you need to follow the Shuttle. Luckily, it's mostly a straight road from the island to the south (the direction the shuttle goes in).

Don't worry if you lose it, ND-5 will eventually track the shuttle for you and its landing location will be marked on your map for you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Again, there are enemies in this area that you need to deal with - we recommend heading to the ridge just opposite the building and stealing one of the snipers stashed here, they pack a punch.

Once all the enemies have been cleared, head over to the shuttle and open the container box at the center of it to get your Durasteel Struts.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

To wrap up this quest, head to the Speeder dock in Myrra which is just south of the landing zone and speak with Temmin here. This ends this quest and permanently gives you the Hydrorepulsor Speeder upgrade.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

