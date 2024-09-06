Finding a way into the Soup Kitchen in Star Wars Outlaws is the key, and final, part of solving the Counterfeit Credits Intel Chain in Mirogana on Toshara.

Someone in Mirogana has been sending out false Credits in Star Wars Outlaws and the Pykes need Kay's help to find out who is responsible for this. After finding some small clues, Kay now needs to inspect a well-guarded part of Crimson Dawn Territory.

On that note, here's how to get into the Soup Kitchen in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to get into the Soup Kitchen in Star Wars Outlaws

To get into the Soup Kitchen in Star Wars Outlaws you need to head into the Crimson Dawn Territory in the northern portion of Mirogana on Toshara. Having a 'Good' or higher Reputation with Crimson Dawn will help you get in here much easier than if you had to sneak through.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

However, even if you're friendly with Crimson Dawn they still won't let you walk into the Soup Kitchen (that's not suspicious at all...)

Instead, you need to sneak around to the right side of the landing pad and then use the steps here to sneak up onto it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This is a restricted area so stay hidden. Stealthily sneak around to the right side of the landing pad, using a silent takedown on the guard here before they see you, and remain hidden from view of the other guards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

You need to make your way to the large fan on the opposite side of where you entered the landing pad. We found it best to sneak over to the containers by the fan and hide behind those to avoid the pair of guards that walk up and down the area in front of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then, while hidden, use Nix's sense to highlight the power pipe coming from the fan and follow it all the way to your left. It should stop at a switch in the distance - command Nix to hold the lever down. As soon as Nix is by the lever, make a note of where the guards are.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

If the guard duo are not facing you, then once Nix pulls the lever and the fan blades temporarily stop moving, climb up to the fan and crouch to make your way through them before they turn back on.

Follow the path here into the room on your left, don't worry about being seen now as you're completely sheltered. In here, activate the ladder by the hole in the floor and climb down - you're now in the Soup Kitchen!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now, you can continue solving the Counterfeit Credits Intel Chain. If you want more Star Wars Outlaws content, check out our pages showing you all Jet Kordo Vault locations and how to Pickpocket with Nix.