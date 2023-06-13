If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: The best of Xbox, Ubisoft and Summer Games Fest

Star Wars! Starfield! Capcom! More.

Star Wars Outlaws.
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're back to wrap up the end of a tiring but intriguing week of Summer Game Fest and not-E3 announcements, which offered us the usual mixed bag of presentations, CG trailers, and the occaisonal musical interlude.

What were our favourites? There was a real variety of things on offer, from Dont Nod's Jusant and Compulsion's stylish-looking South of Midnight to blockbusters like Star Wars Outlaws and Fable. And then, of course, there was the inescapable Starfield - which after nearly a full hour deep dive I still feel like we've only seen a small portion.

Microsoft did well, I thought. Ubisoft did pretty good. Capcom... put in an appearance to delay Pragmata. But what were our favourite games on offer, and how convinced were we by Todd Howard's marketing spiel? Joining me to discuss all that are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Watch on YouTube
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.
Comments
