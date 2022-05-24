Capcom launches Dragon's Dogma anniversary website

Capcom has launched an anniversary website for its cult RPG Dragon's Dogma, leading to speculation about the future of the series.

The game celebrates its tenth anniversary this May. Reads the website: "Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you. We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon's Dogma!"

But why would Capcom go to such an effort for this game in particular?

Dragon's Dogma released in 2012 for PS3 and Xbox 360 to generally favourable reviews, including a 7/10 from Eurogamer (back when we did scores).

Particularly praiseworthy was its pawn system, where the player character is joined by three computer controlled pawns that can be levelled and customised.

However, the game was somewhat overshadowed by Monster Hunter, a series that's gone on to become Capcom's biggest selling franchise.

Over the following years, Dragon's Dogma received the Dark Arisen expansion, ports to PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and then a port to Nintendo Switch. This was followed by a Netflix anime in 2020.

All of this is documented on the anniversary website's timeline, but what's next? Is a sequel on the cards?

Dragon's Dogma 2 has been rumoured for a while and was even included in the infamous Nvidia leak. Also rumoured was a Dragon's Dogma Online.

Or maybe there's just another anime series on the way?