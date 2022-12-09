Bayonetta is getting a fairytale prequel next year

Bayonetta is getting a fairytale prequel next yearLittle one.
The Bayonetta series is getting a prequel named Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.
The game will introduce Cereza before she becomes the titular witch.
Fittingly, it has a childlike, fairytale visual style and will release on Switch on 17th March 2023.
Cereza will explore a mystical forest along with her beloved Cheshire cat who will fight on her behalf as she solves puzzles.
And all that to save her beloved mother.
It's certainly a change of style from the main series and its over the top, somewhat sexualised image.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is available to pre-order now.
