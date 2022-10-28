Bayonetta physical copies will be "restocked later this year" on Nintendo Store

Bayonetta physical copies will be "restocked later this year" on Nintendo StoreFirst game sold out instantly this week.
Physical copies of the first Bayonetta game will be "restocked later this year" on the Nintendo Store after selling out almost instantly.
The game originally arrived on Switch in digital form only accompanying Bayonetta 2, but a physical edition was promised this year exclusive to the Nintendo Store.
This was then delayed from September to the "first half of October", but fans criticised the inability to pre-order in advance.
Then, on 25th October, the game was released on the Nintendo Store but sold out almost instantly.
The physical edition of the first Bayonetta game is now available on My Nintendo Store.— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 25, 2022
Buy here: https://t.co/MZ6xd8JFMh
In a new tweet, Nintendo has apologised for the lack of stock. Fans can now register their interest ready for when stock returns.
"We apologise that we could not meet demand for the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game recently. We will restock the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game once more later this year, on My Nintendo Store," it said.
We apologise that we could not meet demand for the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game recently. We will restock the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game once more later this year, on My Nintendo Store.— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 28, 2022
Register here to receive updates: https://t.co/pxr6q4DTDq pic.twitter.com/43HvPVE6lF
The news comes as Bayonetta 3 is released today. Martin described it as a "messy melange" in his review, awarding the game a Recommended badge.
The third game has been surrounded by even more controversy, however, with its voice actresses. Original voice actress Hellena Taylor issued a new statement this week defending her reputation in the industry.
