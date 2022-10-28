If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bayonetta physical copies will be "restocked later this year" on Nintendo Store

First game sold out instantly this week.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Bayonetta 1 artwork

Physical copies of the first Bayonetta game will be "restocked later this year" on the Nintendo Store after selling out almost instantly.

The game originally arrived on Switch in digital form only accompanying Bayonetta 2, but a physical edition was promised this year exclusive to the Nintendo Store.

This was then delayed from September to the "first half of October", but fans criticised the inability to pre-order in advance.

Watch on YouTube
Bayonetta 3 Review: A Slight Mess? SPOILER FREE Review - BAYONETTA 3 GAMEPLAY

Then, on 25th October, the game was released on the Nintendo Store but sold out almost instantly.

In a new tweet, Nintendo has apologised for the lack of stock. Fans can now register their interest ready for when stock returns.

"We apologise that we could not meet demand for the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game recently. We will restock the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game once more later this year, on My Nintendo Store," it said.

The news comes as Bayonetta 3 is released today. Martin described it as a "messy melange" in his review, awarding the game a Recommended badge.

The third game has been surrounded by even more controversy, however, with its voice actresses. Original voice actress Hellena Taylor issued a new statement this week defending her reputation in the industry.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch