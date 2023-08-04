Baldur's Gate 3's first post-launch patch brings a fix for that pesky save bug

Baldur's Gate 3 is already off to a spectacular start, having now sailed passed the half a million concurrent players mark on Steam after a huge first day, but developer Larian isn't resting on its laurians; the studio has just released its first hotfix for the wildly ambitious RPG which, among other things, takes aim at that nasty save-preventing bug.

Larian acknowledged the save issue and offered some preliminary solutions earlier today, but its first hot fix update aims to tackle things head on. As the developer explains in its accompanying patch notes, after some investigation, it's now found that cross-saves are to blame.

"Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come 6th September when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond)," Larian explains, "we've decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim. You shouldn't notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change."

Alongside that particularly notable biggie, today's update also brings fixes for more than 150 other issues, ranging from crashing and progress blockers to multiplayer hiccups and cinematic wobbles. It's a long list, as you can see here.

And if you're wondering where Eurogamer's final verdict on Baldur's Gate 3 is, it's likely you won't see that on the site for quite some time, but there is, of course, plenty to keep you busy while you wait - such as, for example, actually playing what's already shaping up to be an absolutely magnificent game.