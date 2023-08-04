If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Beware, Baldur's Gate 3 has a save-preventing bug

Larian provides solutions.

Baldur's Gate 3 screenshot of Astarion rubbing his chin looking pensive
Image credit: Larian
If you're just starting out in Baldur's Gate 3, then beware there's a bug that might prevent you from saving.

There have been multiple reports from players claiming the game gets stuck when syncing, preventing them from saving or loading the game.

Larian Studios is aware of the issue and has updated its FAQ for the game with a number of possible solutions.

Those solutions include shutting down Windows Defender, deleting the LevelCache folder in case of corrupted files, and verifying local files.

Some players have also suggested turning off cloud sync in the game (thanks IGN).

Baldur's Gate 3 has already proven incredibly popular a day after its release. It's already racked up a player peak of 472,000 on Steam and is the third most played game on the platform.

It's unclear how widespread this save-preventing bug may be, but with so many players it could be having a big impact.

If you're just getting started in Baldur's Gate 3, check out our beginner's tips.

