If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate 3 is off to a good start on Steam

Roll of a lifetime.

Six fantasy heroes assemble moodily in front of an ominously swirling dark sky.
Image credit: Larian Studios
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Highly-anticipated D&D role-player Baldur's Gate 3 is doing well on Steam, where it has racked up an impressive player peak of more than 472,000 people in its first day on sale.

This makes Baldur's Gate 3 the second-largest Steam launch of 2023 so far in terms of player count, with just Hogwarts Legacy in front.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently the third-most played game of the last 24 hours, behind only Steam stalwarts Counter-Strike and Dota 2.

Baldur's Gate 3 looks intriguing - whether you play D&D or not.Watch on YouTube

It's a great result, especially for a single-player only game. As Bertie wrote yesterday, it's clear Baldur's Gate 3 is riding a growing wave of interest in the Dungeons and Dragons world.

Of course, Baldur's Gate 3 is only available on PC at the moment. Its PlayStation 5 version arrives on 6th September, with Xbox editions set to follow at some point.

We're taking our time getting our Baldur's Gate 3 review together as it's such a big game, and access to its full launch version came late. In the meantime, if you are getting started today, we've got a set of beginner and advanced tips for playing Baldur's Gate 3 to pass on.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch